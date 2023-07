The 5,000 Romanian Entrepreneurs Active In eMAG Marketplace Exported Millions Of Products In H1/2023

The 5,000 Romanian entrepreneurs active in the cross-border eMAG Marketplace program have exported over 5 million products to Hungary and 3.3 million to Bulgaria in the first half of 2023, according to eMAG representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]