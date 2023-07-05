US-based Brillio, Also Present In Romania, Expands Foothold In Europe With Acquisition Of CloudStratex

Brillio, a US-based multinational company that has been present in Romania since 2020, is expanding its presence in Europe with the acquisition of CloudStratex, a London-headquartered advisory services company that helps clients build smarter, more agile, and efficient cloud infrastructure to (...)