US-based Brillio, Also Present In Romania, Expands Foothold In Europe With Acquisition Of CloudStratex
Jul 5, 2023
Brillio, a US-based multinational company that has been present in Romania since 2020, is expanding its presence in Europe with the acquisition of CloudStratex, a London-headquartered advisory services company that helps clients build smarter, more agile, and efficient cloud infrastructure to (...)
