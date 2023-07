Builder TerraGaz Posts RON181M Revenue In 2022

Builder TerraGaz Posts RON181M Revenue In 2022. Romanian-held construction company TerraGaz in Otopeni, Ilfov County, posted growth of 45% in revenue to RON181 million in 2022, but the figure is lower than the record high of RON263 million of 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]