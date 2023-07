Packaging Maker DS Smith Paper Zarnesti Profit Rises 8.5 Times To RON92M In 2022

Packaging Maker DS Smith Paper Zarnesti Profit Rises 8.5 Times To RON92M In 2022. British-held packaging manufacturer DS Smith Paper Zarnesti posted RON634.9 million (EUR128.7 million) revenue in 2022, up 40.5% from the RON451.9 million (EUR91.8 million) of the previous year, according to ZF calculations based on data from the Finance Ministry website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]