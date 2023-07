Austria's Hirsch Porozell Buys Extruded Polystyrene Plant In Romania From AkzoNobel

Austria's Hirsch Porozell Buys Extruded Polystyrene Plant In Romania From AkzoNobel. Austria's Hirsch Porozell, which produces polystyrene in Romania, has acquired the extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation material activities in Romania of Dutch global paints and coatings maker AkzoNobel. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]