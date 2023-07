Romania keeps policy rate at 7% in line with expectations

Romania keeps policy rate at 7% in line with expectations. At its July 5 monetary Board meeting, Romania's National Bank (BNR) kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.00% as expected and confirmed the inflation rate will continue to fall over the following months, in line with the latest medium-term forecast (May 2023), primarily under the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]