Romania's blue chips up 2.2% after Hidroelectrica IPO ends. The average prices of Romanian blue chip companies listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange rose by 2.2% on average on July 5, after the end of the Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) IPO subscription period left individual investors with RON 4.3 billion (EUR 860 million) in their trading accounts. Oil (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]