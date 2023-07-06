 
July 6, 2023

Fondul Proprietatea ups small investors’ tranche in Hidroelectrica IPO by 53%
The initial public offering (IPO) of shares at Romania’s major electricity producer Hidroelectrica ended at a price of RON 104 per share, resulting in a EUR 9.4 billion valuation for the company. Fondul Proprietatea will get around RON 9.3 billion (EUR 1.9 billion) after it decided to sell (...)

Clifford Chance Badea Assisted Underwrites In Hidroelectrica IPO A multijurisdictional team of Clifford Chance lawyers from the Bucharest, London and Frankfurt offices, coordinated by Madalina Rachieru-Postolache (partner in the global Capital Markets practice), has advised the underwriters in connection with Hidroelectrica's listing, the law firm said in a (...)

Bucharest starts using new scan system to monitor public parking fees payment Bucharest City Hall started checking parked cars to see if the drivers paid for parking. The checks are done with the help of cars equipped with cameras connected to specialized software, and the first two such cars are already on the street. According to mayor Nicusor Dan, the digital system (...)

Herculane Project: Non-profit wins funding for research, summer school at Neptune Baths Locus Association, which runs the Herculane Project with the aim of saving the historic thermal spa complex Neptune Baths in Băile Herculane, announced it won funding for further research at the site and to organize summer schools for young professionals working in the area of heritage (...)

Law Firm RTPR Assisted Piletilevi In Buying Bilete.Ro Law firm RTPR assisted Piletilevi Group in buying the majority stake in Departamentul Logistic Event SRL, owner of ticket sales website bilete.ro.

Romanian Vlad Stancu wins silver medal at European Junior Swimming Championship Romanian athlete Vlad Stancu won the silver medal in the 1,500m freestyle event at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Belgrade, also securing his qualification for the Olympic Games. Qualifying for the final with the fourth-best time, Stancu completed the 30 laps of the pool in (...)

Films al fresco: The festivals and caravans happening this summer in Romania The season of festivals is in full swing, and film fans have a varied offer to choose from in various locations in the country, from the European Capital of Culture title-holder Timișoara to the Danube Delta and the Black Sea coast. More on some of the events announced for this summer below. (...)

Romania to become largest contributor of troops to EUFOR mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina Romania’s Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) recently established the number of troops that the country will contribute to overseas operations and missions, making it the largest contributor of troops to EUFOR mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Romanian Army will be able to (...)

 


