Construction Firm TerraGaz Hits RON181M Turnover in 2022, Up 45% YOY

Construction firm TerraGaz of Otopeni, Ilfov county, owned by three Romanian shareholders, saw its turnover go up by 45% in 2022, to RON181 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]