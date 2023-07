Austria’s Hirsch Porozell Buys AkzoNobel’s Tunari Expanded Polystyrene Plant

Austrian-held Hirsch Porozell, which produces polystyrene in Romania, has acquired the XPS plant Dutch AkzoNobel owns in Tunari, Ilfov county.