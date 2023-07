Fondul Proprietatea Makes EUR1.9B Exit from Hidroelectrica in Historic Listing

Fondul Proprietatea Makes EUR1.9B Exit from Hidroelectrica in Historic Listing. Fondul Proprietatea, managed by US-based Franklin Templeton, has raised RON9.3 billion (EUR1.9 billion) by entirely selling on the bourse the 20% stake it held in Hidroelectrica, the biggest hydropower producer in the region, in Europe’s largest IPO in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]