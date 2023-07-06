Comnord Development invests EUR 30 mln in new luxury residential development in Bucharest

Real estate developer Comnord Development said it would invest over EUR 30 million in a new upper-premium residential development in northern Bucharest. Construction works on Quartier Du Nord are set to start in September, with deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of 2025. Located on a (...)