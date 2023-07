Entrepreneur Ionut Nicolescu Set to Invest EUR12M in 47-Villa Compound near Brasov

Entrepreneur Ionut Nicolescu Set to Invest EUR12M in 47-Villa Compound near Brasov. Real estate developer Grand Development, founded by Ionut Nicolescu, is set to invest EUR12 million in Montebello Transylvania Resort development, a 47-villa compound located near Brasov. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]