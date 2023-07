Mayr-Melnhof Set to Complete New Warehouse, Forecasts 7% Higher Turnover in 2023

Mayr-Melnhof Set to Complete New Warehouse, Forecasts 7% Higher Turnover in 2023. Mayr-Melnhof, a major player on Romania’s packaging market, which operates on the local market via MM Packaging firm, will complete a new warehouse in the coming period and expects turnover to rise by 7% in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]