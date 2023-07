Local company develops EUR 12 mln residential resort near Brasov

Local company develops EUR 12 mln residential resort near Brasov. Local real estate company Grand Development said it is investing over EUR 12 million in the development of Montebello Transylvania Resort, a new project built on a 2.6-hectare mountain meadow near Brasov. The first phase is to be completed in November 2023. Ionut Nicolescu founded the company (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]