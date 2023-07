EY: Romania M&A Market Registers 132 Deals in 1H/2023, with $3.7B Total Estimated Value

EY: Romania M&A Market Registers 132 Deals in 1H/2023, with $3.7B Total Estimated Value. Romania’s M&A market registered 132 deals in the first half of this year, with a total estimated value of $3.7 billion, slightly up in terms of number, from 131 deals in 1H/2022, but down 11% by value, reveals an EY Romania analysis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]