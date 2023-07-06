Piletilevi Group takes over majority stake in Romania’s leading ticket sales company Bilete.ro

Piletilevi Group, the largest ticket sales platform in the Baltic states, said on July 6 that it is acquiring a majority stake in Bilete.ro, Romania's oldest and leading ticket sales company with a 30% market share. The transaction will be finalized after receiving the necessary approvals from (...)