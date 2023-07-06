Western Romania: Timișoara Polytechnic University launches game development master program

Western Romania: Timișoara Polytechnic University launches game development master program. The Polytechnic University in Timișoara, western Romania, recently announced the launch of a master’s program in game development. The new master's program is not only aimed at graduates of technical specializations such as Automation and Computers or Computer Science but also at graduates (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]