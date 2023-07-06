Romanian airline AirConnect to move its regular flights to Bucharest’s Băneasa airport

Romanian airline AirConnect to move its regular flights to Bucharest’s Băneasa airport. Starting from July 24, AirConnect will move its operations to Băneasa Airport in order to provide customers with access to the newest terminal in the Romanian capital, with reduced time for all check-in, security control and boarding formalities, according to a company press release. As such, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]