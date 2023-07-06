Medieval Festival of Huniade Castle holds fifth edition in Timișoara this month

The National Museum of Banat, in Western Romania, together with the Timiș County Council, is organizing the fifth edition of the Medieval Festival of Huniade Castle from July 14 to July 16. The event will feature tournaments, a costume parade, early music concerts, puppet theatre, juggling, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]