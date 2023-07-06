US and UK ambassadors, top investment bankers and Romanian officials to ring the bell for biggest listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange



The shares of Romanian state-controlled hydropower producer Hidroelectrica (BSE: H2O) will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on July 12 after the biggest IPO in the country’s history. Hidroelectrica, which is valued at EUR 9.4 bln, will become the most valuable Romanian company (...)