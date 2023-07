SoNoRo Musikland: Festival brings chamber music to Transylvania villages and towns

SoNoRo Musikland: Festival brings chamber music to Transylvania villages and towns. The chamber music festival SoNoRo Musikland will hold its fifth edition between July 14th and July 23rd in several towns and villages in Transylvania, namely Brașov, Sighișoara, Râșnov, Hălchiu, Criț, Meșendorf, Sighișoara, Viscri, Prod and Saschiz. Inspired by the region’s Saxon heritage, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]