Alro Slatina Dropped From BET Index To Make Room For Hidroelectrica. The Bucharest Stock Exchange approved the procedure for including Hidroelectrica’s shares in its indices during the extraordinary meeting of the Indices Commission on July 6, 2023, starting with the first trading day of the company’s shares on the stock market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]