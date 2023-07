Largest Order In Hidroeletrica’s IPO From Institutional Investor: RON1.27B

The largest allocation in electricity producer Hidroelectrica's (H2O.RO) IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange is RON1.27 billion or approximately 12.3 million shares, ZF has found from order processing data on bvb.ro. The price is RON104 per share, the final price of the IPO. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]