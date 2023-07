Roca Industry Acquires Electroplast For RON46M

Roca Industry Acquires Electroplast For RON46M. Roca Industry HOLDINGROCK1 (ROC1.RO), which owns stakes in several do-it-yourself (DIY) and building material companies and is in turn held by Roca Investments, on Thursday (July 6) announced in a stock market report the acquisition of electrical wiring maker Electroplast for about RON46 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]