Piletilevi Group Buys 80% In Bilete.ro. Piletilevi Group, the largest and best-known ticket sales platform in the Baltic states, is acquiring a majority stake in Bilete.ro, Romania's oldest and leading ticket sales company with a 30 percent market share, the Group said in a press statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]