Intrum sells Romanian EUR 1 bln NPL portfolio for 1.7% of its face value. The EUR 1 billion NPL bundle taken over by DDM Holding, a specialized multinational investor in situations arising from the general strategic challenges in the European banking markets, was sold by Swedish Intrum group for EUR 17 mln, or 1.7% of its face value, Marketscreener.com reported. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]