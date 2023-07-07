 
Romaniapress.com

July 7, 2023

South Korean fund DS Private Equity joins Romania's SMR nuke reactors project
Jul 7, 2023

South Korean fund DS Private Equity joins Romania's SMR nuke reactors project.

South Korean investment fund DS Private Equity will invest EUR 75 million to develop the modular reactors (SMR) project in Doicesti, respectively to finance the second phase of the FEED study, which aims to sketch the site in detail, initiate activities to obtain permits, licenses and (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Digi Plans To Pay Dividends With 2.9% Yield Telecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) has called shareholders for August 18, 2023, to discuss, among others, the distribution of a RON1 gross dividend per share, which, based on the current trading price, would give investors a 2.9% yield.

Banca Transilvania CFO Sells RON2.6M Worth Of Shares Banca Transilvania’s (TLV.RO) chief financial officer George-Razvan Calinescu made ten transactions during which he sold Banca Transilvania shares at prices between RON21 and RON21.56 each on July 5, Bucharest Stock Exchange data show.

Clifford Chance Badea Assisted Underwrites In Hidroelectrica IPO A multijurisdictional team of Clifford Chance lawyers from the Bucharest, London and Frankfurt offices, coordinated by Madalina Rachieru-Postolache (partner in the global Capital Markets practice), has advised the underwriters in connection with Hidroelectrica's listing, the law firm said in a (...)

Bucharest starts using new scan system to monitor public parking fees payment Bucharest City Hall started checking parked cars to see if the drivers paid for parking. The checks are done with the help of cars equipped with cameras connected to specialized software, and the first two such cars are already on the street. According to mayor Nicusor Dan, the digital system (...)

Herculane Project: Non-profit wins funding for research, summer school at Neptune Baths Locus Association, which runs the Herculane Project with the aim of saving the historic thermal spa complex Neptune Baths in Băile Herculane, announced it won funding for further research at the site and to organize summer schools for young professionals working in the area of heritage (...)

Law Firm RTPR Assisted Piletilevi In Buying Bilete.Ro Law firm RTPR assisted Piletilevi Group in buying the majority stake in Departamentul Logistic Event SRL, owner of ticket sales website bilete.ro.

Romanian Vlad Stancu wins silver medal at European Junior Swimming Championship Romanian athlete Vlad Stancu won the silver medal in the 1,500m freestyle event at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Belgrade, also securing his qualification for the Olympic Games. Qualifying for the final with the fourth-best time, Stancu completed the 30 laps of the pool in (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |