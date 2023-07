Romanian Fintech Key Way Group Buys Greece’s WiredMarket.com

Romanian Fintech Key Way Group Buys Greece’s WiredMarket.com. Romania’s fintech startup Key Way Group, which has developed a trading platform for CFDs under CAPEX.com brand, has acquired WiredMarket.com broker of Greece, thus marking its first acquisition and arrival on the Greek market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]