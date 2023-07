Stay Fit Gym Aims for 55 Units by 2025

Stay Fit Gym Aims for 55 Units by 2025. Stay Fit Gym, Romania’s second largest fitness center chain, is stepping up expansion and wants to reach 55 units by end-2025, almost double the initial plan, which will entail investments of around EUR25-30 million in 2023 and the next two years, explained Alexandru Lascar, the company’s CEO. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]