Bucharest’s AFI Cotroceni Mall Rakes in Record High RON331M Rent in 2022, but Stays in the Red

Bucharest’s AFI Cotroceni Mall Rakes in Record High RON331M Rent in 2022, but Stays in the Red. Cotroceni Park, the company via which the revenues of Bucharest’s AFI Cotroceni mall are reported, in 2022 posted turnover worth RON331 million, a new record high. Against 2021, the result is 58% higher. However, the company stayed in the red, with a RON31.4 million negative result. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]