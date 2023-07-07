Romanian Lottery goes online: Players can buy tickets through parking app

Romanian Lottery goes online: Players can buy tickets through parking app. For the first time in its history, the Romanian Lottery opens up for online players. At first, tickets can be purchased through the AmParcat parking app, but the company said it plans other partnerships as well and even intends to launch its own mobile application. Players can now buy tickets (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]