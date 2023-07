Statistics Board Upwardly Revises Romania’s 1Q/2023 GDP Growth

Statistics Board Upwardly Revises Romania’s 1Q/2023 GDP Growth. Romania’s statistics board INS upwardly reviewed the country’s economic growth for the first quarter of 2023 against the fourth quarter of 2022, to 0.2%, from 0.1% in June, but also against the first quarter of 2022, to 2.4%, from 2.3%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]