Movies outdoors: Orange Pop-Up Cinema caravan travels to five Romanian cities this summer

Movies outdoors: Orange Pop-Up Cinema caravan travels to five Romanian cities this summer. Orange Pop-Up Cinema returns with its fourth edition this summer, bringing open-air film screenings to five cities in Romania - Bucharest, Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Sinaia, and Timișoara. Similar to previous years, all the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the digital education programs of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]