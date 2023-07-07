Romanian Vlad Stancu wins silver medal at European Junior Swimming Championship

Romanian Vlad Stancu wins silver medal at European Junior Swimming Championship. Romanian athlete Vlad Stancu won the silver medal in the 1,500m freestyle event at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Belgrade, also securing his qualification for the Olympic Games. Qualifying for the final with the fourth-best time, Stancu completed the 30 laps of the pool in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]