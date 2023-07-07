Digi Plans To Pay Dividends With 2.9% YieldTelecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) has called shareholders for August 18, 2023, to discuss, among others, the distribution of a RON1 gross dividend per share, which, based on the current trading price, would give investors a 2.9% yield.
Banca Transilvania CFO Sells RON2.6M Worth Of SharesBanca Transilvania’s (TLV.RO) chief financial officer George-Razvan Calinescu made ten transactions during which he sold Banca Transilvania shares at prices between RON21 and RON21.56 each on July 5, Bucharest Stock Exchange data show.
Clifford Chance Badea Assisted Underwrites In Hidroelectrica IPOA multijurisdictional team of Clifford Chance lawyers from the Bucharest, London and Frankfurt offices, coordinated by Madalina Rachieru-Postolache (partner in the global Capital Markets practice), has advised the underwriters in connection with Hidroelectrica's listing, the law firm said in a (...)