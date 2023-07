Clifford Chance Badea Assisted Underwrites In Hidroelectrica IPO

Clifford Chance Badea Assisted Underwrites In Hidroelectrica IPO. A multijurisdictional team of Clifford Chance lawyers from the Bucharest, London and Frankfurt offices, coordinated by Madalina Rachieru-Postolache (partner in the global Capital Markets practice), has advised the underwriters in connection with Hidroelectrica's listing, the law firm said in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]