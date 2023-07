Banca Transilvania CFO Sells RON2.6M Worth Of Shares

Banca Transilvania CFO Sells RON2.6M Worth Of Shares. Banca Transilvania’s (TLV.RO) chief financial officer George-Razvan Calinescu made ten transactions during which he sold Banca Transilvania shares at prices between RON21 and RON21.56 each on July 5, Bucharest Stock Exchange data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]