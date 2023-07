Digi Plans To Pay Dividends With 2.9% Yield

Digi Plans To Pay Dividends With 2.9% Yield. Telecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) has called shareholders for August 18, 2023, to discuss, among others, the distribution of a RON1 gross dividend per share, which, based on the current trading price, would give investors a 2.9% yield. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]