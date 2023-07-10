INS: Romania’s Total Average Income/Household at RON6,979: Average Expenditure/Household at RON5,971 in 1Q/2023

INS: Romania’s Total Average Income/Household at RON6,979: Average Expenditure/Household at RON5,971 in 1Q/2023. Total average income per household in Romania rose by 12.1% in the first quarter of 2023 vs the same period of last year, to RON6,979/month, namely RON2,797 per person, up 13%, in line with data from the country’s statistic board INS. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]