Lithuania’s Car Sharing Firm Generates RON10M Turnover in 2022, Up 55% YOY. Spark Car Sharing, the company behind the biggest player on Romania’s car sharing market, in 2022 posted RON10.1 million turnover, up 55% from the previous year, in line with Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]