2023 San Sebastian Festival: Romanian Cristi Puiu’s MMXX to premiere in the official competition

2023 San Sebastian Festival: Romanian Cristi Puiu’s MMXX to premiere in the official competition. MMXX, the latest film by famed Romanian director Cristi Puiu, will have its world premiere at the 71st San Sebastian Festival, scheduled for September 22-30. The film will be screened as part of the official selection, competing for the Golden Shell against productions by María Alche and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]