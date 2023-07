Art in public places: Project kicks off with performance in Timișoara

Art in public places: Project kicks off with performance in Timișoara. Artist Ana Maria Szöllösi will hold a performance of the artwork Full of Merit, Yet Poetical / Self-Destructive Traces in Timișoara on July 14. It is part of the public art stage of the Accelerator. Mentoring and Production for Emerging Artists program, developed by Gaep. The program includes (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]