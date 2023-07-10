Timișoara airport set to be second in Romania with dedicated train line, after Bucharest



Timișoara International Airport is set to become the second airport in Romania with a dedicated train line, following Bucharest Otopeni Airport which inaugurated a direct metropolitan train in 2020. The contract for the design and construction of the railway line at Traian Vuia-Timișoara (...)