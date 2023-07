Constanţa Casino’s restoration to be completed in a year, mayor says

Constanţa Casino’s restoration to be completed in a year, mayor says. The restoration of the Casino in Constanța, a landmark of the Romanian Black Sea coast, will be completed in July 2024, mayor Vergil Chiţac said during a TV show, quoted by News.ro. According to him, the renovation is roughly 70% done at the moment. Mayor Chiţac said at local Prima TV that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]