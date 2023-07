BestJobs: Romanians Are Dissatisfied with Current Salaries, Turn More Active in Seeking New Jobs

BestJobs: Romanians Are Dissatisfied with Current Salaries, Turn More Active in Seeking New Jobs. Romanians are dissatisfied with their current salary amid inflation and have become more active in seeking new jobs. The number of applications has gone up by 23% against 2022. Retail companies have attracted the highest number of applications. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]