Law Firm Schoenherr Si Asociatii Assited AkzoNobel In Sale Of XPS Operations To Hirsch Porozell. A team of lawyers of Schoenherr si Asociatii assisted Dutch-held AkzoNobel in the sale of its extruded polystyrene (XPS) operations in Romania to Austria’s Hirsch Porozell. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]