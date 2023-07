OMV Petrom’s Hydrocarbon Production Shrinks 5.3% In Q2

OMV Petrom's (SNP.RO) total hydrocarbon production shrank by 5.3% from 120,100 barrel of oil equivalent per day to 113,700 in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the year ago period, following a decline in both oil and natural gas production.