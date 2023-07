Cargill Agricultura Posts Six-Fold Profit Growth In 2022

Cargill Agricultura Posts Six-Fold Profit Growth In 2022. Cargill Agricultura, one of the largest grain traders in Romania, ended 2022 with RON5.59 billion revenue, a 35% increase on the previous year, Finance Ministry data show. The company's profit increased six-fold to almost RON200 million compared with 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]