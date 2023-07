Vrancart Adjud Seeks To Raise RON48.8M Via Capital Increase

Vrancart Adjud Seeks To Raise RON48.8M Via Capital Increase. Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart Adjud (VNC), a company in which the Paval brothers, the founders of DIY retailer Dedeman, have a 17% stake, announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange that the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) had approved the simplified prospectus for the share (...)